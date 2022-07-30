Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program seeks nominations now.

...WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF HAWAII ON SUNDAY...
.Strengthening high pressure to the north will drive strong trades
winds and bring in a dry and stable airmass. Winds will accelerate
downslope, near mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the
terrain, and in areas typically exposed to the trade winds.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with localized
gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu
and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will accelerate downslope, near
mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the terrain, and in
areas typically exposed to the trade winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS FOR
LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...East to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT....Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
