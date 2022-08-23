Longtime narcotics canine 'Rory' retires from Big Island Police Department Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A longtime member of the Big Island Police Department has retired.The department's narcotics canine Rory, is now taking it easy and living his best life.Hawaii police said during his seven years of service, Rory helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.HPD called Rory one of it's "secret weapons", and the "epitome of don't judge a book by its cover," as the springer spaniel doesn't look like your typical police dog.Rory joined the team in 2015 at just three-years old, and came from a California program that raises and trains narcotics canines.Now at 10 years old, HPD said Rory still has a lot of spunk, and they want him to have a good quality of life in his retirement years.Rory will be living with the family of Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr., his most recent handler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Homeland Security Investigations in Honolulu prioritizes counter-proliferation operations Updated Mar 17, 2022 Local Hawaii police charge 35-year-old Kurtistown man with murder after badly burned body discovered Updated Apr 29, 2022 News Investigation into alleged secret Russian agent zeroed in on Kaua'i Updated Apr 15, 2022 National Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it Updated May 2, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeSpotter: Zacharias Medeiros arrested on an $11,000 warrant for a place to keep pistol Updated Nov 15, 2021 Top Stories Kauai 8th graders confront Vice President Kamala Harris over Red Hill Updated 8 hrs ago Recommended for you