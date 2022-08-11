Locked Up Spam Makes US Headlines, But Hawaii Has Had It For Years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New York Post thought they had 'breaking SPAM news.'
'SPAM BLOCKER!' the paper declared, citing Crime & Inflation for the dystopian incarceration of lunchmeat.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New York Post thought they had 'breaking SPAM news.'
'SPAM BLOCKER!' the paper declared, citing Crime & Inflation for the dystopian incarceration of lunchmeat.
But on Oahu, one of the biggest national retailers (Walmart) has had its spam in individual lock boxes for quite some time.
A store clerk told KITV last November, it's a loss prevention measure to deter petty theft. The President of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii says it's an all too common practice.
"And it's not just spam. It's meats, it's seafood, it's liquor, macadamia nuts is another one that's really big," Tina Yamaki told KITV.
And while mix blends don't get the lock and key treatment in Honolulu, 100% Kona coffee does, as does corn beef hash.
A store owner in Nuuanu told KITV he leaves the spam out in the open, and that in a tight knit community, locals keep an eye out.
Those at Skyson USA, a market in Kalihi, say it's a similar culture there.
"This is that type of store. Mom and pop stores, have more respect because they want to come back," Skyson USA employee Shane said, "They need a place to come back to. Here they've been coming for 20 years, you think they are gonna rob this place? We had some people rob this place, they came back and apologized."
It's a respect some corporate chains may be wanting. Liquor and shaving razors have always been under lock and key, but since the pandemic, shoplifting has become more brazen.
"There was a Longs in Chinatown. Shut down, because people came in with hammers. Security says, I don't get paid enough to handle this," Shane recounted, "On the 15th they're closing that center. Longs down there is closed. CVS closed."
It has been a deteriorating state of affairs.
"What we are seeing are those that are residentially challenged use it as a commodity. Or a way to barter for other things. We see people on the black market selling it," Yamaki said.
The recommendation is to buy from a retail store, rather than online where the origins may be mysterious. And though not all postings are stolen goods, with those that are, Retail Merchants of Hawaii warns the costs eventually do get passed on to the consumer.
Shane says, in the meantime, there's no need to panic. Your local market is standing by.
"This ain't locked up is it?," Shane challenged, as he posed by several shelves of boxed spam, "Is this locked up? No."
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter
Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.