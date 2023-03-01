Locals Call for Sidewalks in Kakaako After Woman Struck by Truck

...HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU
KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions of
the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. However, this advisory will
likely be extended into Thursday afternoon for some areas.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A makeshift bridge made of palettes leads to a local brewery. Queen street also has drainage issues, according to those working at local businesses.
"It pretty much boils down to a public safety issue," brewery manager Garland Williams told KITV4, "If you forget about the harm it does to businesses, it's people don't feel safe walking down this street at night."
The problem is 3-fold, Williams says. There are no stoplights, no sidewalks and no drainage. That leaves precarious situations when the rain collects.
Palettes were needed to create a bridge just so customers could climb aboard outside Waikiki Brewery's central Kakaako location. Reimalyssa Slaughter works two jobs on the street and says getting from one to the other can be dangerous.
"I'm more or less walking in the road and when vehicles like buses or big trucks come by, you know you can feel the breeze of it right up against the ocean walking by and it's the mirrors are this close to your head," she told KITV4.
The good news is that city officials, including Transportation Committee Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, say the stretch of Queen Street is listed as a top priority on the Oahu Pedestrian Plan.
"This area was industrial for years so there really wasn't a need to put in sidewalks. But now Kakaako has been transformed. So this has to be a top priority," Dos Santos-Tam said, "I'm happy that it's on the plan but it's up to us to implement the plan.
That means looking at federal, state or municipal sources for possible funding.
"How we go about funding that: there's lots of different programs that help to pay for sidewalks. And it's matter of stringing that funding together so we can actually implement the improvements on Queen Street," Dos Santos-Tam told KITV4, "As well as for the areas that need sidewalks all around the island."