Local2030 Islands Network kicks off inaugural conference on climate resilience, regenerative tourism

Hawaiian Green Growth CEO Celeste Connors told KITV4, "The community has really come together to say we want a more regenerative approach to tourism, one that's really looking at investing in our community."
Focusing on climate resilience, regenerative tourism and more, the in-person gathering features technical experts, practitioners, and government leaders from national and subnational islands across the globe.
The Communities of Practice gatherings will allow experts to share best practices and lessons learned. There's also an opportunity to receive technical training, collaborate, and exchange knowledge and unique island experiences in a peer-to-peer forum.
The in-person Community of Practice (CoP) Meeting coincides with the Pacific Risk Management ‘Ohana (PRiMO) Conference.
CoP participants can take advantage of this gathering of hundreds of participants from around the Pacific to network, make connections, hear from subject matter experts on disaster risk management, learn from other islanders, discuss ongoing initiatives, and design action plans.
