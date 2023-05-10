Youth showcase art at Hawaii State Art Museum through May 12

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Homeless youth and residents of a Hawaii youth empowerment organization visited a unique art exhibit at the Hawaii State Art Museum in Downtown Honolulu Wednesday, featuring their own creative work.
The exhibit, "Not All Backpacks Carry the Same Weight," features 60 backpacks that have been transformed into works of art showcasing the creativity and resilience of the young artists they represent.
The installation is a collaboration between Residential Youth Support and Empowerment, or RYSE, residents and students from Moanalua High School English Honors classes.
The art exhibit opened over the weekend - but on Wednesday - RYSE residents got a first look of their artwork on display at the Hawaii State Art Museum.
Filled with symbolism, ranging from written expressions, vibrant colors and intricate adornments, every backpack tells a powerful story representing the individual artist's personal journey, struggles and dreams.
The exhibit will be on display for a limited time at the Hawaii State Art Museum now through June 5th.
Admission to the museum is free and viewable from the café.
