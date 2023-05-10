Youth showcase art at Hawaii State Art Museum through June 5

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Homeless youth and residents of a Hawaii youth empowerment organization visited a unique art exhibit at the Hawaii State Art Museum in Downtown Honolulu Wednesday, featuring their own creative work.
The exhibit, "Not All Backpacks Carry the Same Weight," features 60 backpacks that have been transformed into works of art showcasing the creativity and resilience of the young artists they represent.
"This is an incredible opportunity to work in collaboration in the community to be really be able to highlight the struggles and the brilliance of many of the people who experience homelessness on a daily basis on Oahu," says Carla Houser, Executive Director of RYSE.
"There are lots of stereotypes that come with homeless, most of them are really bad but it doesn't always have to be that way," says Angel Kubany. "Being homeless is not always something people can control but what they can do is get themselves out of it. Even though you are in a bad predicament, you can get yourself out of it."
The installation is a collaboration between Residential Youth Support and Empowerment, or RYSE, residents and students from Moanalua High School English Honors classes.
The art exhibit opened over the weekend - but on Wednesday - RYSE residents got a first look of their artwork on display at the Hawaii State Art Museum.
Fatiha Kheddaoui, international artist leading the exhibit, says "I want them to see their voice and what they have to say and to be able to understand what it is to be young and homeless in Hawaii."
Filled with symbolism, ranging from written expressions, vibrant colors and intricate adornments, every backpack tells a powerful story representing the individual artist's personal journey, struggles and dreams.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.