Youth showcase art at Hawaii State Art Museum through June 5

  • Updated
  • 0
RYSE art display
RYSE Facebook

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Homeless youth and residents of a Hawaii youth empowerment organization visited a unique art exhibit at the Hawaii State Art Museum in Downtown Honolulu Wednesday, featuring their own creative work.

The exhibit, "Not All Backpacks Carry the Same Weight," features 60 backpacks that have been transformed into works of art showcasing the creativity and resilience of the young artists they represent.

