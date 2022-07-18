Youth LGBTQ+ event cancelled after violent comments and death threats made online

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY
MORNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south
facing shores through tonight. A combination of large surf and
regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches
that typically remain dry.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.
KEAUHOU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A planned fundraising event for LGBTQ+ youth on the Big Island was shut down over the weekend after a slew of violent threats online.
The Family Drag Show was supposed to take place Saturday -- at the Keauhou Shopping Center's "Spin Luv Play" -- to help raise funds for the West Hawaii Children's Center.
But the event was called off after organizers and participants received violent comments including death threats.
Online comments claimed the performance would include vulgar adult themes, and would allegedly groom children for sexual exploitation. Event organizers, in a statement released to KITV4, say," Those who perpetrated violent rhetoric about the event also falsely accused its sponsors of grooming children for sexual exploitation, which is a common stereotype used to discriminate against the transgender community."
“Violent threats have no place on our shores, especially when they involve children,” said. Rep. Jeanné Kapela, who coordinated the statement and who represents the State House district that includes Keauhou. “The outbursts of hate speech that caused the cancellation of this event show that we need to strengthen protections for LGBTQ+ youth and their families across Hawai’i.”
“We will not allow anyone to make LGBTQ+ children feel ashamed of or afraid to express their identity,” said Rep. Kapela. “These children are an essential part of our community and deserve to be loved, validated, and provided with unconditional care.”