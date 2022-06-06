Youth Impact Program launches first girls program in Hawai'i

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Since 2017 the Hawai'i Youth Impact Program has served over 400 of Hawai'i's youth.
But up to this point, it's been all about the boys and this year that's going to change.
YIP announced the launch of its 2022 summer sports leadership program with a new girls' basketball program on Monday, June 6.
The program in Hawaii is the first to be introduced in the nation and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Spearheading the new girls's sports and leadership development program is University of Hawai'i women's basketball head coach, Laura Beeman.
“I am excited to launch this groundbreaking Hawaii Youth Impact Program for young female athletes,” said Head Coach Laura Beeman. “I am inspired by the outpouring of support for YIP that brings together student athletes, the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, educators, businesses and restaurants to make a difference and impact the lives of our youth in our community.”
Founded by former San Francisco 49ers, three-time Superbowl champion and Polynesian Football Hall of Famer, Riki Ellison, YIP instills the core values of a positive growth mindset and builds character and discipline needed for success in sports and everyday life.
YIP specifically serves middle school at-risk youth from economically disadvantaged communities such as Waianae, Nanakuli, Ewa Beach, Waipahu, Haaula, Waimanalo, Kaneohe, and Kalihi.
The program is open to 100 boys and 100 girls.
University of Hawai'i Football Head Coach, Timmy Chang, will take charge of the boys’ football program for the first time this year.
“I am honored to be part of this amazing program for at-risk youth that makes classroom learning relevant by using football and sports terminology,” said Head Coach Timmy Chang. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of these young athletes to be inspired by NCAA athletes, real men and women who serve in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, and local business leaders and we are excited to host and welcome them all to our UH campus and field.”
YIP is free to participants providing them with 60-hours of classroom education, 20-hours of sports training and mentoring, two meals a day from various restaurants across O'ahu, transportation to and from their community to the University of Hawai'i, two uniforms, equipment and school supplies, and an opportunity to be at the UH campus.
Applications for the girls’ program can be found at www.youthimpactprogram.org.
The YIP boys football program has been filled, but interested applicants are encouraged to apply for the waitlist.
For more information visit the website or contact Trey Johnson at (808) 375-0121 or trey.johnson@youthimpactprogram.org.
Youth Impact Program: Youth Impact Program, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit charitable organization, is a national summer sports, leadership development program that was started in 2009 to make a positive and lasting impact on “at-risk” boys nationwide and to grow opportunities for them to be successful through academics, teamwork and mentoring. It is a national program that empowers at-risk youth to achieve personal, lifelong success through innovative STEM learning programs that combine classroom education with a passion for sports. Developed by the University of Southern California, the YIP curriculum is STEM-based and uses sports terminology to make math, reading and life skills relevant and applicable. It makes a lasting impact on youth through a structured curriculum and training regimen that are executed by NCAA college athletes, U.S. Marines, U.S. Army and current NFL players who serve as role models and mentors. YIP is operated in three states with partnerships with the University of Hawaii, University of Michigan, and University of Utah.