Youth climate justice case gets pushback from HDOT

  • Updated
Young activists fight for climate justice

Young activists fight for climate justice

The governor is asking lawmakers to give the DOT a million dollars to fight this lawsuit.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A climate justice case that some are calling ‘groundbreaking’ just saw some big updates.

The 14 youth plaintiffs suing the Hawaii Department of Transportation to take action against emission pollution are standing their ground in their quest for climate justice, even as the DOT requests a budget increase of $1 million to fight this lawsuit.

Hawai'i Youth Continuing With Climate Case Lawsuit

Hawai'i Youth Continuing With Climate Case Lawsuit

One of the most unique local cases in recent history could impact generations to come.

On Thursday, January 26th, attorneys for the 14 youth plaintiffs in the constitutional climate case Navahine F. v. Hawai'i Dept. of Transportation appeared at the O'ahu First Circuit Court in Honolulu to present the youth's position on why the Dept. of Transportation's motion to dismiss the case should be denied and the case permitted to proceed to trial.

Reporter

Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.

An error occurred