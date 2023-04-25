Youth climate justice case gets pushback from HDOT

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A climate justice case that some are calling ‘groundbreaking’ just saw some big updates.
The 14 youth plaintiffs suing the Hawaii Department of Transportation to take action against emission pollution are standing their ground in their quest for climate justice, even as the DOT requests a budget increase of $1 million to fight this lawsuit.
The budget increase approval request came from Governor Josh Green’s office Monday, which comes after circuit court denied DOT’s motion to dismiss the case earlier this month.
Navahine Fukumitsu, who helped to spearhead this effort with more than a dozen other Hawaii keiki, says she can’t believe the state would spend this money to fight back, when these young activists, along with EarthJustice and the Our Children’s Trust organization, are just trying to push the DOT to meet the state’s goal of zero emissions by 2045.
It’s kind of shocking to me to see how the Department of Transportation would be using this money to fight against our lawsuit, which has never been for money–it’s been for action,” said Fukumitsu, who added that her goal is “to hold the state accountable and to hold them to the promises that they made, and to show them we have the right to a clean and healthy environment.:
Some of these activists even say they’re losing faith in their local government.
“Choosing to protect the world you live in, you just hit constant setbacks, and I think it’s really discouraging when we’re fighting within a system,” said Kalālapa Winter, a 19-year-old activist. This is the type of stuff the younger kids are gonna see and be like, ‘What is even the point?’”
The DOT declined to comment on their request for more money for legal representation in this case, but sent a statement from Hawaii Deputy Solicitor General Lauren Chun, which says: “The State of Hawaii stands behind its record as a national leader in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and the State will continue to pursue its ambitious climate goals.”
One of the most unique local cases in recent history could impact generations to come.
On Thursday, January 26th, attorneys for the 14 youth plaintiffs in the constitutional climate case Navahine F. v. Hawai'i Dept. of Transportation appeared at the O'ahu First Circuit Court in Honolulu to present the youth's position on why the Dept. of Transportation's motion to dismiss the case should be denied and the case permitted to proceed to trial.
Still, these kids and the groups behind them say they aren’t going to give up on their efforts to help Hawai’i reduce climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, and that they will be ready for their day in court.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.