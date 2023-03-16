Young Maui girl in surgery after getting partially run over while riding her bike

MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A young girl from Maui had surgery on Thursday after being struck by a car while she was riding her bike on spring break.
Brooklyn Calvan was out enjoying her spring break riding her bike on Monday afternoon. While crossing the street, her brother, who was riding alongside her, said a midsized car could not stop in time and ran into Brooklyn.
"They didn’t know they hit hurt her and ran her over. So after that, they tried to back up and see what was going on. She had tire marks on her body. So the car ran her over. It’s a miracle she’s not worse off than what she is," said Brooklyn's father, David Kresy.
Brooklyn was transported to Maui Medical. She was then flown by medical helicopter to Kapiolani Hospital on Oahu a few hours after the accident. She arrived with many injuries including a small brain bleed, a bruised lung, a broken wrist and deep gashes.
Her father said Brooklyn was wearing a helmet and he believes that made the difference.
Hers is the latest accident involving a bicyclist this year. One accident was fatal and another left the biker critically injured.
Leaders at “Hawaii Bicycling League” said they are thankful to see young Brooklyn come out this tragedy injured but alive. However, that is often not the case for many other bike riders.
The number of both bicyclist and pedestrian-involved car accidents is going up in Hawaii.
“A lot of our roads were designed to move vehicles like cars, trucks and buses but not the movement of people. We are working on improving the focus to community on the roads. That includes people moving through that are walking or on bikes,” said Travis Counsell, executive director at Hawaii Bicycling League.
Counsell added the number of distracted drivers on the road just adds to these avoidable crashes.
Senate Bill 1506, the “Safe Routes for People” bill, is alive in the Hawaii House of Representatives and is in the hands of the Transportation committee as of March 16.
Brooklyn Calvan is expected to be in the hospital for another two weeks. She has an open GoFundMe page to help with her hospital expenses.