 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yacht Down: Luxury Cruiser Sinks in Pailolo Channel off Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
Yacht Down: Luxury Cruiser Sinks in Pailolo Channel off Maui

Yacht removed from Honolua Bay

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As soon as the luxury yacht, Nakoa, was freed from the shore, it began taking on water and started to submerge.

KITV4 was on the scene as the weeks-long effort to remove the boat came to a close.

Yacht scuttled in deep water

The last sight of the Nakoa before plunging 700-800 feet to the bottom of the ocean.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred