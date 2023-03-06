Yacht Down: Luxury Cruiser Sinks in Pailolo Channel off Maui

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As soon as the luxury yacht, Nakoa, was freed from the shore, it began taking on water and started to submerge.
KITV4 was on the scene as the weeks-long effort to remove the boat came to a close.
Just before 1 p.m., a Honolulu based tugboat, accompanied by a salvage ship, tightened the lines several hundred feet away. Days of rain had delayed the third attempt to free the cruiser under the direction of the Department of Land & Natural Resources (DLNR).
Smaller cables began to snap and an audible gasp could be heard. Elected officials, DLNR personnel and advocates looked on from up close. Though the tug boat made its way out of Honolua Bay after 1 p.m. towards the southern end of Molokai, it would abandon its tow by 2:45 p.m.
Only the bow remained above water as the decision was made to scuttle and cut the ship loose.
The final resting place will be 700-800 feet deep in the channel between Molokai and Maui. Officials speaking to KITV4 estimate the ship is sitting at the bottom of the ocean approximately three to four miles offshore.
"It will not be brought back up," Save Honolua Coalition responded.
The original plan was to tow the luxury cruiser back to Honolulu, but days on end of wear and tear had damaged the ships bottom structure.