Yacht company in hot water after luxury boat beaches in popular Maui bay

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 321 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers
continuing to develop across central and southern Oahu, while
additional rainfall is moving onto windward areas. Rain was
falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler
Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield
Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu,
Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI...OAHU...AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through tonight. Given that soils are nearly
saturated, flash flooding may develop anywhere on Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An image of a 94-foot luxury yacht found stuck in shallow waters early Monday morning at Maui's Honolua Bay has been circulating on social media and stirring up conflict among isle residents.
The "Nakoa," outfitted with two master suites, belongs to Noelani Yacht Charters. Company owner Jim Jones reported he and his family were staying on the boat overnight Sunday when a line attaching it to a moor broke, setting it loose.
Not only is Honolua a popular surfing spot, it is also home to a marine life conservation district.
"It's a special place and it needs to be protected," visitor Chris McCollum said. "To just run a boat in there, a boat of that size especially, is just irresponsible."
Area Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who has been a part of the years-long effort to safeguard the bay from development, said "I can't believe this even happened. I don't know how it was allowed to happen."
Paltin pointed out the coral reef in Honolua has diminished over the past few decades and the fish population there has dwindled, highlighting the need to protect the area.
Jones told KITV4 he and others involved in the clean-up have been waiting for the tide to rise so they can remove the roughly 100-ton vessel.
Many worry if the yacht is not yanked out in time, swells could crush it into the coral reefs.
"On the west side, we've seen shipwrecks stay for like years and months and that cannot happen this time. It has to be expedited out of there before there's more damage to the reef, to the environment," Paltin added.
Jones thanked the Maui Fire Department for helping to evacuate him and the other seven passengers aboard, including his children.
A local himself, Jones insisted he did not intend to cause any damage, calling Monday's mishap an "accident."
"It's a huge boat, you know. It hasn't been too windy over here and we're definitely aware of the force it has and where we anchor and where we don't anchor," Jones said.
After assessing the surrounding waters himself, Jones reported he did not see any sheen indicating fuel contamination, adding there has not been any debris from the boat left in the water besides two stabilizers that were torn off the bottom of the vessel.
Moving forward, Jones promised to roll out operational adjustments.
"We need to figure out some kind of systems and I'm pretty sure they have them on the boat, that once we start moving from our anchor point, we should have alarms that go off," Jones added. "That's going to be something that we implement immediately to avoid this ever happening again."
According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), day-use moorings are limited to two hours. The department is still looking into the incident.