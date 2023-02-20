Yacht company in hot water after luxury boat beaches in popular Maui bay

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 321 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers
continuing to develop across central and southern Oahu, while
additional rainfall is moving onto windward areas. Rain was
falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler
Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield
Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu,
Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI...OAHU...AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through tonight. Given that soils are nearly
saturated, flash flooding may develop anywhere on Oahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Yacht company in hot water after luxury boat beaches in popular Maui bay

yacht in Maui bay

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An image of a 94-foot luxury yacht found stuck in shallow waters early Monday morning at Maui's Honolua Bay has been circulating on social media and stirring up conflict among isle residents.

The "Nakoa," outfitted with two master suites, belongs to Noelani Yacht Charters. Company owner Jim Jones reported he and his family were staying on the boat overnight Sunday when a line attaching it to a moor broke, setting it loose. 

