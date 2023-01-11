Wreckage, crew members recovered from Hawaii Life Flight crash | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it has recovered the Hawaii Life Flight aircraft, and its crew members, that went down off the coast of Maui in mid-December.
NTSB officials said they recovered the aircraft, all of the deceased flight crew, and the black box at a depth of about 6,420 feet, which was about 1,200 feet south of the last data point received from the plane.
The three people onboard the plane have been identified as pilot Brian Treptow, paramedic Gabriel Camacho, and flight nurse Courtney Parry.
The aircraft, C90A twin-engine, turbine-powered airplane, was spotted around 16 miles south of Hana by an airplane in flight at about 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 15 when it went down. It sank in an area known as the Maui Channel.
The search vessel MV Island Pride began a deep-water search for the wreckage on Jan. 8. Using side-scanning sonar and underwater drones, crews searched an area of about 54 square miles that ranged in depth from 4,500 to 7,500 feet, the NTSB said.
Searchers detected the pings coming from the black box on the early Monday morning. After developing a recovery plan, the plane and all crew members were recovered on Tuesday.
The wreckage was taken to a secure location in Hawaii where it will be examined further. The cockpit voice recorder, image recorder, and all other electronic components will be taken to the NTSB lab in Washington, officials said. The investigation into this incident is expected to take between 12 and 24 months to complete.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.