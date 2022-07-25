 Skip to main content
World champion surfer 'John John' Florence drops in on $3M purchase of oceanfront Hawaii home

John John Florence

John John Florence, of the United States, smiles after the second round of the men's surfing at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

 Francisco Seco

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- John “John John” Florence, a two-time world surfing champion, has recently purchased an oceanfront home on Oahu’s North Shore for nearly $3 million, according to public records.

Florence, a five-time Triple Crown of Surfing champion, also owns a couple of other properties in the “Sunset Beach Lots” subdivision, which he purchased in 2013 for a total of a little more than $5.1 million.

