World champion surfer 'John John' Florence drops in on $3M purchase of oceanfront Hawaii home

John John Florence, of the United States, smiles after the second round of the men's surfing at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- John “John John” Florence, a two-time world surfing champion, has recently purchased an oceanfront home on Oahu’s North Shore for nearly $3 million, according to public records.
Florence, a five-time Triple Crown of Surfing champion, also owns a couple of other properties in the “Sunset Beach Lots” subdivision, which he purchased in 2013 for a total of a little more than $5.1 million.
The Honolulu native’s most recent win came at the 2021 Billabong Pipeline Masters event at Banzai Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore. The 29-year-old is the first Hawaii-born surfer to win back-to-back world titles since the late Andy Irons of Kauai.
Florence was named after John F. Kennedy Jr., who was known as “John John” during his father’s presidency.
In other Hawaii surfing-related news, the most decorated professional surfer of all-time with a record 11 titles, has put his North Shore Oahu home up for rent for $46,000/mo., according to a listing with Apartments.com.
