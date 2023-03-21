 Skip to main content
World Baseball Classic final: Japan wins third title with 3-2 win over Team USA

[Breaking news update, published at 10:44 p.m. ET]

Japan won the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night, downing Team USA 3-2 in the championship game at loanDepot Park in Miami. The title is the third for Japan, which also won in 2006 by defeating Cuba in the final and in 2009 when it edged out South Korea. It went through the 2023 tournament undefeated.

CNN's Thomas Schlachter contributed to this report.

