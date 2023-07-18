 Skip to main content
WorkHawaii hosting 'Hire a Veteran' Hiring Event on July 25

Veteran generic
Sydney Rae

HONOLULU (KITV4) –  WorkHawaii will be holding their next major hiring event on Tuesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery Ground Floor.

July 25 is National Hire a Veteran Day in the U.S., and the WorkHawaii event will honor the day by  connecting veterans with career opportunities as they return to civilian life. While veterans will receive priority of service, all job seekers are welcome to attend and apply.

An error occurred