WorkHawaii hosting 'Hire a Veteran' Hiring Event on July 25

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – WorkHawaii will be holding their next major hiring event on Tuesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery Ground Floor.
July 25 is National Hire a Veteran Day in the U.S., and the WorkHawaii event will honor the day by connecting veterans with career opportunities as they return to civilian life. While veterans will receive priority of service, all job seekers are welcome to attend and apply.
"Our veterans have given us so much, it's only right that we give back," said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. "The transition from military life to civilian life can be difficult for some to navigate. It's the least we can do to help make that transition a little easier by helping them to get a good job when they return home. With widespread vacancies in just about every sector, we hope that veterans and employers alike take advantage of this incredible opportunity."
In addition to hosting employers for these hiring events, WorkHawaii will provide a Computer Center at the Hiring Event. These computers will be available for job seekers to make use of the printers, or submit their on-line applications to the employers present at the event. Program partner Work for Warriors Hawaii staff will be onsite to review and provide professional feedback on resumés. WorkHawaii staff will provide a workshop for resume writing and interviewing skills. Parking is available for job seekers at a $3 flat parking rate in the Dole Parking Structure above the Regal Theatres.
"Veterans have a special place in our country, and they have a special place in this administration," said DCS Director Anton Krucky. "Since 2015, veteran homelessness in Honolulu has been cut in half. The best defense against becoming homeless is a good job and steady, reliable income. Whether you are looking for your first job as a civilian, or looking for a new and better career, I hope you take advantage of this month's hiring event."
At least 85 employers are registered to attend this month’s hiring event, including federal, state, and county offices, offering jobs and careers in a variety of fields.
The next Hiring Event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
WorkHawaii is a one-stop center that provides free employment training services to job seekers and assists employers who are looking to hire or train employees. WorkHawaii is administered by the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services.
For more information, please contact the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services, WorkHawaii Office at (808) 768-5784 or visit www.honolulu.gov/dcs