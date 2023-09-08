 Skip to main content
WorkHawaii hiring event coming to Honolulu September 12

  • Updated
Job Fair
Courtesy American Job Center Hawaii via Facebook

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu will be holding a Work Hawaii hiring event on Tuesday, September 12.

The event will feature 90 employers, include state, federal, and county offices, with job opportunities across several fields. 

FEMA hiring for multiple positions on Maui and Oahu

An error occurred