WorkHawaii hiring event coming to Honolulu September 12

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu will be holding a Work Hawaii hiring event on Tuesday, September 12.
The event will feature 90 employers, include state, federal, and county offices, with job opportunities across several fields.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dole Cannery, Ground Floor.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register, tap here.
Parking is available for job seekers at a $3 flat parking rate in the Dole Parking Structure above the Regal Theatres.
The next Hiring Event will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
