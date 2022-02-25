Woman killed in vehicle chase identified

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) - The Maui Police Department (MPD) is mourning the loss of one of its own --
A woman killed in a motor vehicle crash in Kula Thursday morning -- has been identified as 55-year-old Terry Jones of Makawao.
"Terry Jones has been with the department for 32 years. Some people don't know this, but Terry Jones was the first person I hired. Terry Jones was my private secretary," said John Pelletier, MPD Chief of Police
A Go Fund Me account set up in Jones' name, describes she was delivering newspapers early Thursday morning -- when someone stole her purse from her vehicle.
MPD reports she then pursued them on Kula Highway but lost control of her vehicle while turning onto Haleakala Highway -- and struck a tree.
She was not wearing a seatbelt.
"We take this loss very personal. This did not need to happen. Terry is a victim," continued Pelletier, "This woman was the matriarch, or the mom, if you will of this department. Everyone knew terry. Everyone loved Terry. She would do anything for anyone."
There's no word yet if anyone has been arrested.
This is the county's sixth traffic fatality this year -- compared to just one at this time last year.