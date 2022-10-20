Woman killed in Pahoa after crashing into rock wall

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after she crashed her car into a rock wall.
According to reports, police responded to the scene around 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A driver in a Mazda sedan traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard did not make a right curve onto Welea Street, and ran off the left side road into a rock wall.
The driver of vehicle was unresponsive, and taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead on Thursday, October 20 at 1:33 a.m.
Her identity has not been released. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
Police have determined that both speed and inattention are the two primary factors in the outcome of this collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information about it, should contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
This is the 31st fatal traffic collision of 2022, compared to 20 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.
