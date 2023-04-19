Woman in wheelchair critically injured after being hit by car near downtown Honolulu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car while trying to cross a downtown Honolulu street.
The crash happened near Pali Highway and S. Vineyard Boulevard just after noon.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 54-year-old woman in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a car. A witness told EMS the woman was thrown 15 to 20 feet after being hit.
The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition with multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.