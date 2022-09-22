Woman in critical condition after fall at Lulumahu Falls

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition after falling from Lulumalu Falls, Thursday afternoon.
Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) were called out to the area just off Nuuanu Pali Drive around 12:15 p.m.
The victim, who has only been identified as a 30-year-old woman, fell from an unknown height at Lulumahu Falls. She was taken from the falls in critical condition to a local hospital. There were no other reported injuries.
According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Lulumahu Falls is in the Honolulu Forest Watershed, a restricted area under the DLNR Forestry and Wildlife Division. A permit is required to hike in this area, DLNR said.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.