Woman dies after head-on car crash in North Kona; teen arrested for negligent homicide

.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kailua-Kona woman has died after being hit in a two-car collision that occurred Thursday at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Akina Place in North Kona.
The victim in the crash has been identified as Rhonda Dee Freedman, 63.
On July 14 around 9:18 p.m., a 19-year-old male driver of a Nissan Rogue was driving south on Mamalahoa Highway in a 2019 Nissan Rogue, when he crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck Freeman, driving a white 2018 Nissan Versa, head on.
The 19-year-old and his 17-year-old female passenger were not injured in the collision.
Freedman was taken to the Kona Community Hospital following the crash. She was pronounced dead at 10:51 p.m.
Police have arrested the 19-year-old driver on several counts including suspicion of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Negligent Homicide, Reckless Endangering, and Reckless Driving. He is being held at the Kealakehe Police Station while the investigation continues.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
Police has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact Officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.