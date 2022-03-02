 Skip to main content
Woman dies after getting caught in rip current at Koki Beach on Maui

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman drowned after getting caught in a rip current at a Maui beach on Tuesday.

Rescuers responded to the 911 call at Koki Beach Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Maui fire officials, crews received a call about a woman approximately 20 to 30 years old, who got caught in the rip current just after 2 p.m.

The woman was about 100 yards offshore when she was pulled back to the beach by bystanders, who initiated CPR, according to MFD.

Once on scene, EMS units took over care. The woman was rushed to Hana Health where she was pronounced dead. 

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

