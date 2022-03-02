Woman dies after getting caught in rip current at Koki Beach on Maui By KITV Web Staff Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman drowned after getting caught in a rip current at a Maui beach on Tuesday.Rescuers responded to the 911 call at Koki Beach Tuesday afternoon. According to Maui fire officials, crews received a call about a woman approximately 20 to 30 years old, who got caught in the rip current just after 2 p.m.The woman was about 100 yards offshore when she was pulled back to the beach by bystanders, who initiated CPR, according to MFD.Once on scene, EMS units took over care. The woman was rushed to Hana Health where she was pronounced dead. No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Local Maui MPO seeks public input KITV4 Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maui Personnel Emergency Call Hydrography Female Hana Rip Current Fire Crew More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Some experts say it's hard to predict when Omicron surge will fade in Hawaii Updated Jan 14, 2022 News Tips for staying safe at the pump after Oahu woman robbed at gas station Feb 3, 2022 Local Here's when major retailers will open on Black Friday Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local Puna fisherman critically injured after falling 30 feet from cliff Updated Nov 22, 2021 Local The Honolulu Zoo hosts virtual Christmas with the Animals Dec 24, 2021 Local Hawaii Gov. David Ige unveils ambitious 2022 budget plan Updated Dec 20, 2021 Recommended for you