Woman dies after fall at Luakaha Falls | UPDATE

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman in her 30s died after falling 40 or 50 feet from the Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu, Thursday afternoon.
Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) were called out to the area just off Nuuanu Pali Drive around 12:15 p.m.
The victim, who has only been identified as a woman in her 30s, fell about 40 or 50 feet from Luakaha Falls. Bystanders tried performing CPR on the woman until EMS crews arrived and took over the rescue efforts.
The woman was airlifted from the scene and taken by EMS to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. There were no other reported injuries.
According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Luakaha Falls is in the Honolulu Forest Watershed, a restricted area under the DLNR Forestry and Wildlife Division. A permit is required to hike in this area, DLNR said.
Officials originally reported the fall occurred at Lulumahu Falls but later corrected themselves saying that it happened at Luakaha Falls.
This is not the first time a deadly fall has happened at Luakaha Falls. In 2017, 32-year-old Jennifer Allen of Honolulu fell from the falls and died.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.