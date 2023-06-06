Woman critically injured after fall from Kakaako condo building; child rescued from ledge

HONOLLU (KITV4) -- A woman is in critical condition after falling from an unknown height at a condominium building in Kakaako on Tuesday.
The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Keahou Place condos located at 500 South Street in Honolulu.
A source tells KITV4 the woman fell from the 27th floor at the complex and landed on the pool deck located on the 8th floor. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took the woman to a local hospital in critical condition.
Honolulu Police investigators say the circumstances of this incident are still unknown, but the incident has been classified as an attempted suicide. The victim has only been identified as a 38-year-old woman.
At the same time of this incident and at the same building, bystanders on the ground recorded a harrowing rescue after a young boy was seen clinging onto the railing on the outside of a balcony more than 100 feet in the air. Moments later, a woman is seen pushing the child back to safety on a neighboring balcony.
Authorities have not confirmed if the two incidences are connected. A construction worker told KITV4 he did not see the woman fall but he heard a child scream and said when he looked up he saw the child on the ledge. This case remains under investigation.
Authorities temporarily shut down Keawe Street at Halekauwila Street due to the investigation. The roadway has since been re-opened.
