Woman critically injured after driving into ditch off Farrington Highway

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai. Elsewhere 10 to
20 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A woman is in critical condition after driving off of Farrington Highway and into a ditch.
On January 24, 2023, around 2:45 p.m., a crash involving a single vehicle occurred in the Mokuleia area.
Honolulu Police reported that a 43-year-old female driver was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway. While in the area just past the YMCA Camp Erdman, the vehicle for an unknown reason, veered off the road and into a ditch where it caught on fire.
Passing drivers were able to extract the woman from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames.
The 43-year-old female motorist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.