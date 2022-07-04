Woman critically injured after driver of Oahu bus stops suddenly

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A woman was hospitalized after critical motor vehicle collision involving an Oahu Transit Bus and a passenger on that bus on Kamehameha Highway in the Pearl Harbor area.
PEARL HARBOR (KITV4) - A woman was critically injured Sunday after the bus she was riding on stopped suddenly on Kamehameha Highway in the Pearl Harbor area.
Honolulu Police reported that on July 3, around 9:15pm, a 51-year-old man driving an Oahu Transit Service Bus was forced to brake, ejecting a 65-year-old woman from her seat, hitting the interior of the bus.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the incident.
The man operating the bus, and other passengers, were not injured.
The reason for the sudden stop was not currently known. Speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Honolulu Department of Transportation launched a "Malama Kupuna" campaign in 2020, to raise awareness and alert drivers not to interfere or cut off buses, which endangers bus riders, many of whom are kupuna.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.