Woman attacked by Monk seal at Kaimana Beach did nothing wrong, DLNR investigation finds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman who was attacked by “Rocky” the monk seal at Kaimana Beach on Sunday did nothing to provoke the attack and was not even aware the seals were in the water, Hawaii state officials said.
Officials with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) investigating the incident say the 60-year-old California elementary school teacher was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time.
On Monday, DLNR interviewed the woman and her husband about the incident. A DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer who also interviewed the couple confirmed their version of events.
The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. just about 150 feet off Kaimana Beach, DLNR said. The woman, who has not yet been identified, suffered cuts to her face, back and arm, but was not seriously injured.
DLNR officials said the victim’s husband was recording his wife swimming from the 12th floor of their condo. Video he gave to DLNR shows the woman swimming near the Natatorium and at first it appeared the seals were going toward the beach. But suddenly, the seals went back into the water and started swimming toward her. Approximately 30 seconds later, the attack occurred.
“My wife had a swim cap on, and her head was in the water when both seals appeared. She could not hear 50 or so people on the beach screaming for swimmers to get out of the water. She then stands up and hears the people screaming and waving at her,” the husband recalled.
According to DLNR, the husband visited with lifeguards on Monday with the hopes of identifying the men who helped get his wife to safety.
“I’m thinking she’s going to die, by the time I get down to the beach. When I got there, three rescuers, including one in an outrigger canoe were bringing her to shore, while the seals were swimming toward them again,” he said.
The husband claims an identical incident nearly happened again Monday morning, when the pup swam into the Natatorium and Rocky started barking and getting agitated around 8:10 a.m.
The victim told DLNR that the whole ordeal was terrifying.
“Neither of us could sleep last night. Every time I closed my eyes, I was seeing the mother seal’s mouth. I’m a teacher and I care a lot about the environment and wildlife. I teach conservation to my students. I’ve collected discarded fishing hooks and brought them to shore and three years ago I saw a sea turtle entangled in fishing line and reported it,” she said.
According to DLNR, Ocean Safety lifeguards were not in their tower yet at the time of Sunday’s attack. That morning, 10 swimmers, including the attack victim, were swimming in the area with no seals visible on the beach or in the ocean, investigators said.
