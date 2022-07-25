 Skip to main content
Woman attacked by Monk seal at Kaimana Beach did nothing wrong, DLNR investigation finds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman who was attacked by “Rocky” the monk seal at Kaimana Beach on Sunday did nothing to provoke the attack and was not even aware the seals were in the water, Hawaii state officials said.

Officials with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) investigating the incident say the 60-year-old California elementary school teacher was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time.

