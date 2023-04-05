 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Woman, 49, struck and killed by SUV on Puunene Road in Kahului

Police lights generic (new)
Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Kahului, late Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Puunene Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. According to the Maui Police Department, the woman was in the middle of the street on Puunene Avnue, just north of Hololea Street, when she was hit by a 2021 Ford Bronco that was heading northbound.

An error occurred