Woman, 49, struck and killed by SUV on Puunene Road in Kahului

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Kahului, late Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Puunene Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. According to the Maui Police Department, the woman was in the middle of the street on Puunene Avnue, just north of Hololea Street, when she was hit by a 2021 Ford Bronco that was heading northbound.
Investigators say the victim was not in a marked crosswalk when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Bronco stayed at the scene. That person has only been identified as a 49-year-old man who lives in Kahului. He was not injured in the crash. Investigators say they do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.
The victim has not been identified, but investigators said she was known to frequent the Kahului area. This incident remains under investigation.
This is the third deadly crash in Maui County so far in 2023.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.