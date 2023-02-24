Woman, 23, in serious condition following rollover crash in Waimanalo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman is in serious condition following a rollover crash in Waimanalo, Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on Hihimanu Street around 2 p.m. The driver, only identified as a 23-year-old woman, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a fence and a tree. The vehicle finally came to rest on its roof in a ditch along Hihimanu Street.
Rescuers with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took the woman to the hospital in serious condition. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Authorities shut down Hihimanu Street between Mokulama Street and Kakaina Street while crews work the scene.
This is a developing story.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.