 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Witness describes what led up to police stunning man in Waikiki

  • Updated
  • 0
Locals concerned about recent Waikiki incidents

Many in Waikiki were unaware of the knife wielding suspect who was subdued Wednesday on Kalakaua. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police used a TASER electric gun to subdue a man threatening people with a knife in Waikiki, Wednesday evening. Witnesses say it started by the Banyan tree on Kalakaua.

A woman was changing into street cloths between two cars when a man allegedly invaded her space and behaved lewdly. The woman's partner took offense and matters escalated from there, with the suspect eventually pulling out a large knife.

The account was described by a witness who wants to stay anonymous.

"We were all just trying to make sure Waikiki is safe. And we were letting the people around us know this guy had a knife and to run away. Because we didn't know what he would do," the witness said.

"So we were just telling the people around us to get away. The cops finally came and saw him with a knife. And that's when they tazed him," the  witness continued.

KITV4 asked a business owner if she or other local business owners are concerned about a possible rise in crime in the area.

"I don't think it is worse than it's been. I think its amplified by social media. I still feel safe in Waikiki. You just have to watch your back," local boutique shop manager Lynn Loopesko told KITV.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK