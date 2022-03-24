Witness describes what led up to police stunning man in Waikiki

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Many in Waikiki were unaware of the knife wielding suspect who was subdued Wednesday on Kalakaua.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police used a TASER electric gun to subdue a man threatening people with a knife in Waikiki, Wednesday evening. Witnesses say it started by the Banyan tree on Kalakaua.
A woman was changing into street cloths between two cars when a man allegedly invaded her space and behaved lewdly. The woman's partner took offense and matters escalated from there, with the suspect eventually pulling out a large knife.
The account was described by a witness who wants to stay anonymous.
"We were all just trying to make sure Waikiki is safe. And we were letting the people around us know this guy had a knife and to run away. Because we didn't know what he would do," the witness said.