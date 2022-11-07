 Skip to main content
With turnout low on eve of election night, Hawaii voters urged to cast ballots

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu Hale election

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Monday morning, the state Office of Elections reported about 285,000 people voted so far, roughly 33% of the more than 850,000 people registered to vote. 

"It's not a very good percentage," Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said. "That is down from the 2020 general election, but voters can still vote."

