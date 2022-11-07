With turnout low on eve of election night, Hawaii voters urged to cast ballots By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Monday morning, the state Office of Elections reported about 285,000 people voted so far, roughly 33% of the more than 850,000 people registered to vote. "It's not a very good percentage," Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said. "That is down from the 2020 general election, but voters can still vote."In the 2020 general election, 579,784 ballots were cast statewide, or 69.6% of registered voters.During this past August Primaries, 340,159 people voted. That's 39.8% of registered voters. Local Everything you need to know about the 2022 General Election in Hawaii By Matthew Nuttle Political analyst Neal Milner pointed out midterms generally see lower turnout than general elections, about 70% on average across the nation."2020 was a big outlier for a couple of reasons," Milner added. "It was the first time we used all mail-in ballots here, but the main reason is that it was a highly visible presidential election."On the eve of election day, voters trickled through Honolulu Hale to cast their ballot and some of them urged those who haven't to do so."If you don't vote, someone else is going to decide for you," voter Isaac Quintana said.Voters have until 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 8, to return their ballots, not postmarked. Anyone standing in line at a drop off location by that time will be able to vote.Click here for a list of drop off locations. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Voter Neal Milner Isaac Quintana Politics Ministries General Election Ballot Turnout Election Hawaii Vote Governor Honolulu Oahu Big Island Maui Molokai Kauai Lanai Process Democracy Republican Democrat 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Former Pearl City Peninsula resident recalls attack on Pearl Harbor Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Oahu's Summer Fun Program instituting indoor mask mandate Updated May 25, 2022 Local Wilson Tunnel to close for reflective marker installation Dec 15, 2021 Local Hawaiian Airlines flight from Maui to LA diverted to Honolulu after medical emergency onboard Updated Jun 15, 2022 News 'This is horrible': parent pushes back against rule requiring some students to eat outside during lunch Updated Sep 19, 2022 Local Mobile phone carriers agree to delay rolling out some 5G service near airports for another year, FAA says Updated Jun 17, 2022 Recommended for you