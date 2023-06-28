With rent increases looming, Waiahole Valley residents make last stand to be heard

WAIAHOLE VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the nearly 100 families living in Waiahole Valley, impending rent hikes are now just days away – set to take effect on July 1, 2023.
Waiahole Valley is rooted in its rich history, agriculture, and community.
“I'm third generation, and my niece who will be taking over my rent will be fourth generation,” said Laverne Tokunaga Tarumoto.
The community is now at a turning point. With just over a third of resident lessees coming to agreement with the state. Fast-approaching rent increases of 400% to 600% per property slated to take effect on July 1.
“It's going to mean a lot of people like me are not going to be able to afford it. Raising our leases that high, there's no way we can survive here. We're going to have to move out,” said Dolores Boyodon.
Some say negotiations have worked to divide the tightly-knight community. Residents claim the state has prioritized agriculture lessees over residential lessees.
“A lot of the farmers got to be in negotiation, but we weren’t offered that. By Friday, that's it. Final,” said Pat Pilanka.
“They separate us by category, which is very unfair,” said Tarumoto.
And so the community fight is far from over.
“We're still in negotiation with the state but we really want the message to be clear to the governor that the resident want mediation,” said Toni Cano.
Meanwhile, the agency overseeing those rent hikes, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation, asserts in their efforts to negotiate they've been able to maintain leases well below market value while cutting the more than $1.1 million annual tax subsidy by more than 50%.