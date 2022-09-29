 Skip to main content
With new concealed carry regulations looming, Mayor Blangiardi proposes safety ordinance

Hawaii Guns

FILE - Handguns are on displayed at a gun shop, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu. In Hawaii it's traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public and so far that hasn't changed even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

 Marco Garcia

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday announced steps to keep residents safe as new concealed carry gun rules are poised to go into effect soon.

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

Blangiardi is asking the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft ordinance regarding residents carrying firearms in public. The mayor’s request comes in response to the June 2022 Supreme Court decision striking down a New York state law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public.

An error occurred