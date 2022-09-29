With new concealed carry regulations looming, Mayor Blangiardi proposes safety ordinance

FILE - Handguns are on displayed at a gun shop, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu. In Hawaii it's traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public and so far that hasn't changed even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)
Blangiardi is asking the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft ordinance regarding residents carrying firearms in public. The mayor’s request comes in response to the June 2022 Supreme Court decision striking down a New York state law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public.
“The Supreme Court’s recent ruling requiring the city to allow for public carrying of firearms presents a formidable and unprecedented challenge for our state, and all of our local communities,” Blangiardi said, in part, in a press release on Thursday.
Blangiardi says he will take the appropriate measures to prohibit guns from certain "sensitive places" including schools and government buildings. He says Hawaii's restricted public carrying of firearms for nearly 170 years and that Hawaii has one of the lowest gun-violence rates in the country.
The Honolulu Police Department is holding a hearing on Oct. 4, regarding the procedures for obtaining a license to carry a firearm in public.