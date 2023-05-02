Winners of the 95th Lei Day Celebration Lei Contest are announced

HONOLULU (KITV4) – More than a hundred leis were submitted as part of the 95th Lei Day Celebration at the Kapiolani Park on Monday, May 1.
This year there were 200 entries for the lei contest in three major categories and several divisions, such as hat lei, themed lei, mountain lei, youth lei, yarn, ribbon, and fabric lei!
The winning lei-makers received nearly $5,400 in prize money and the prestige winning one of the most renowned lei-making competitions.
Melvin “Moki” Tracy Labra won the Mayor’s Grand Prize for his lei made of baby’s breath, dusty miller, hinahina, kukui, maile, pala’a, palapalai, rose, and statice.
All of the leis that were submitted for the competition were taken to Mauna ‘Ala (The Royal Mausoleum) and Kawaiaha’o Church on Tuesday, May 2. The 2023 Lei Court and local members also placed lei on the graves and tombs of Hawaii’s ali’i.
Ho’omaka’i (congratulations) to this years winners!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.