Winners of the 46th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards announced

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) announced the winners of the 46th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, an event honoring the finest talent in Hawaiʻi’s music. This year's awards ceremony at the Hawaii Theatre showcased the achievements of artists, songwriters, and musicians who continue to inspire and uplift through their exceptional contributions to Hawaiʻi’s music culture.

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, held annually, are synonymous with excellence and recognition of the highest caliber in the recording arts. The awards highlight the diversity and brilliance of the music across our islands, honoring both established legends and emerging talents in various categories.

