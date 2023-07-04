Winners of the 46th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards announced

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) announced the winners of the 46th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, an event honoring the finest talent in Hawaiʻi’s music. This year's awards ceremony at the Hawaii Theatre showcased the achievements of artists, songwriters, and musicians who continue to inspire and uplift through their exceptional contributions to Hawaiʻi’s music culture.
The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, held annually, are synonymous with excellence and recognition of the highest caliber in the recording arts. The awards highlight the diversity and brilliance of the music across our islands, honoring both established legends and emerging talents in various categories.
A partial list of the winners can be found below. For the full list, tap here:
2023 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Winners List
Album of the Year (Producer's & Artist's Award)
Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)
EP ("Extended Play") of the Year
Child of These Islands by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo)
Hawaiian EP ("Extended Play") of the Year
A‘ea‘e by A‘ea‘e - Tarvin Makia, Je Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakāne (Nani Kama‘ole Music)
Single of the Year
Kohala, HI by Wehilei (Wehilei Music)
Hawaiian Single of the Year
No Waimea Ke Aloha by Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)
Christmas Single of the Year
It's Christmas Time Again by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Cama
Music Video of the Year
These Islands by Kala‘e (Kala‘e)
Hawaiian Music Video of the Year
No Waimea Ke Aloha by Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)
Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer's Award) (2 winners)
Always Be There by Kris Fuchigami (Kris Fuchigami)
Pipeline's Daughter by Taimane (Diamond Entertainment, LLC)
Song of the Year (Composer‘s Award)
No Waimea Ke Aloha by Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)
Female Vocalist of the Year
Natalie Ai Kamauu for Natalie Noelani (Keko Records)
Male Vocalist of the Year
Nathan Aweau for Ho‘omana‘o (BP Music Arts)
Group of the Year
A‘ea‘e for A‘ea‘e -Tarvin Makia, Je Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakāne (Nani Kama‘ole Music)
Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year
Wehilei for Music Heals The Soul (Wehilei Music)
Alternative Album of the Year
Shine Your Light by Big Chief Thunder (Bamboo Room Recording)