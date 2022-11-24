Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Strong and gusty winds behind a cold front will exceed advisory
threshold through tonight. The potential for very strong wind
gusts remains highest for typical windier locations, such as
mountain ridges or leeward areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...All main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors.
The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last until Friday morning.
"Normally, we like to come out to Kailua Beach and eat but because of the weather I think we're going to stay home and eat all of our turkey and mashed potatoes inside," said Kay Carriln, a Kailua resident.
California resident Mike Olson said he is disappointed he could not escape a winter atmosphere and enjoy his Thanksgiving feast outdoors.
"Because of the weather, we thought we'd just mostly stay inside and visit the beach and later eat at a restaurant," said Olson.
Despite all the weather warnings, many people still came out to the beaches for surfing, swimming, parasailing and other outdoor activities.
Some said they will still celebrate outdoors.
"We were going to meet up with some family here in Kailua and they have a pool so we'll probably be outside. Nobody is worried about the wind. We are going to have a lot of kids there that don’t get to swim in the pool really often. So they're going to be in the pool today," said David Naone of Mililani.
Overall, everyone is happy and grateful to spend another holiday in paradise.
Many residents told KITV4 they are thankful for their families, children and the opportunity to be able to celebrate in large groups once again.