Windward Oahu residents ecstatic about renovations to Kailua boat ramp

Many residents walking through Kailua Beach Park said they are excited to see the boat ramp be updated and repaired. They added the ramp's in high demand but it is also under-cared for.
Kaneohe resident Daniel Binette said he has seen many people get injured getting on and off the ramp because it is in such bad shape.
“First of all, it’s pretty small and then it’s crumbling into the ocean. We need it cleaned up. Hopefully, we can do that in an effective way without damaging the reefs around it,” said Binette.
The Kailua boat ramp is the only boat launch setup on Oahu run by the City and County of Honolulu. Strong waves and erosion have damaged it over the years.
The Kailua Boat Ramp Improvements Project is kicking off this week to make the ramp more durable and safer.
“I think they're less likely to litter when they come to the beach. People will take care of something if it’s in good shape. if something looks good, people will take care of it. If things look ratty, they add to the 'rattiness,'" said Kathy Rolands.
According to the plans, the proposed changes consist of construction of cast-in-place concrete, increased elevation to fight sea level damage, larger stone barriers for the erosion and so on.
“We are at Kailua Beach Park a lot and we see people bring in their boats. We know it’s a hazard for them because it’s slippery and the trailers aren’t long enough,” said Reid Wicklund, Kaneohe resident.
The ramp improvement project is in its early stages. After planning, there will be design and environmental assessments.