 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Windward Community College hosts 2nd annual Kani Kuola Music Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
Kani Kūola Music Festival

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Windward Community College is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Kani Kūola Music Festival on Saturday, April 1. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promises a day of free “life-giving” music experiences, including workshops, performances, and education.

This year’s festival is expected to be a celebration of the talent of the instructors and the music makers in the community.

Kani Kūola Music Festival

Left to right, Jerry Santos, Ledward Kaapana, Liko Martin, Jon Osorio and Kawaikapuokalani Hewett will perform at Mele Hoʻomālamalama

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred