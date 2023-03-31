Windward Community College hosts 2nd annual Kani Kuola Music Festival

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Windward Community College is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Kani Kūola Music Festival on Saturday, April 1. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promises a day of free “life-giving” music experiences, including workshops, performances, and education.
This year’s festival is expected to be a celebration of the talent of the instructors and the music makers in the community.
The festival will kick off with a panel discussion of the “Music of the Hawaiian Renaissance” featuring Jon Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio, Liko Martin, and Jerry Santos. There will be in-person workshops held in Hale ‘Ākoakoa with live streaming available. Workshops will cover topics such as collaborative composition and music making, ‘ukulele theory and arranging, Hawaiian music composition, historical Hawaiian instruments, and music transcription tips.
Guests are welcome to bring their instruments and voices, and faculty from UH music programs statewide will host morning educational workshops, afternoon master classes, and a panel with music industry professionals.
The festival will culminate with the Mele Ho‘omālamalama, an evening benefit concert from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Palikū Theatre featuring music of the Hawaiian Renaissance by Santos, Osorio, and son Duncan Kamakana, Ledward Ka‘apana, Martin, and Kawaikapuokalani Hewett. All proceeds from the concert will go to the Kanile‘a Hawaiian Music Scholarship, making it possible for Windward CC students to learn and perpetuate Hawaiian music.
Tickets for the benefit concert may be purchased online, with VIP tickets available for $75 and general admission tickets for $30. Livestream tickets are also available for $15. The UH music festival is scheduled to rotate to a new campus every year, with UH Maui College set to host in 2024.
Festival supporters include the Hawai‘i Music Institute at Windward CC, UH music faculty, and Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele. For more information, contact Bonnie Beatson at beatson@hawaii.edu.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.