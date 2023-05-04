Windward Community College gets $3.5M grant for limu research

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A $3.5 million grant is on its way to Windward Community College from the National Science Foundation's Tribal Colleges and Universities Program. The money is earmarked for the Kiaʻi Loko Center for Limu Research.
The center focuses on applying traditional Native Hawaiian knowledge alongside western scientific methods to study questions important to Native Hawaiians about limu and the traditional Hawaiian fishpond.
"The limu center builds on the strengths of our Windward side -- our community and how we practice laulima (cooperation) to grow our 'ōpio (young people). Together with our high schools, Pacific American Foundation, Waimānalo Limu Hui, Sea Grant and others, we will grow science that is pili (connected) to who we are and impactful for those we love," said Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg.
Funds will provide education and extended research into limu (algae). In recent years, researchers have looked to algae cultivation for developing future solutions such as renewable biofuels, human foods, nutritional supplements, and wastewater cleanup.
