 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.A long period south-southwest swell continues to bring advisory
level surf to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in
effect through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Winds weaken, cloudy skies, and surfs up!

  • Updated
  • 0

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service, trade winds will trend down today through the holiday, likely enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, except during the afternoon hours across leeward areas where sea breezes develop.

A band of upper clouds lifting northward into the area will lead to periods of cloudy skies through the weekend before moving out. A return of moderate to breezy trade winds is expected by Tuesday.

Winds are expected in the 10-20 mph range today out of the east, but transitioning to lighter ESE winds by tomorrow.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80's.

Surf: High surf advisory is in effect for all southern shorelines today.

N: 1-3'

W: 5-7'

S: 7-10'

E: 2-4'

More Lahaina noon dates and information, click HERE. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK