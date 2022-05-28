Winds weaken, cloudy skies, and surfs up!

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.A long period south-southwest swell continues to bring advisory
level surf to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in
effect through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service, trade winds will trend down today through the holiday, likely enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, except during the afternoon hours across leeward areas where sea breezes develop.
A band of upper clouds lifting northward into the area will lead to periods of cloudy skies through the weekend before moving out. A return of moderate to breezy trade winds is expected by Tuesday.
Winds are expected in the 10-20 mph range today out of the east, but transitioning to lighter ESE winds by tomorrow.
High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80's.
Surf: High surf advisory is in effect for all southern shorelines today.
N: 1-3'
W: 5-7'
S: 7-10'
E: 2-4'
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.