Wind advisory in effect for parts of the state

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) -- A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maui County and the Big Island this morning. East winds are expected from 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph. Under the advisory are Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, the areas over and downwind of the Kohala mountains, as well as interior, and southeast portions of the Big Island.
Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
On Sunday, average wind speeds across the state are in the 15-25+ mph range.
Showers will favor windward slopes and, aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas should see little rainfall.
Looking ahead, increasing moisture could enhance shower coverage early next week as another disturbance moves into the area.
A long-period northwest swell is gradually fading out Sunday. The high surf advisory has been dropped as a result.
The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to become elevated and rough along east facing shores today. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.