Why the Kapolei couple living under false identities are being held without bond

The defense attorney for Morrison says the wife wants everybody to know she is not a spy, and that the decades-old photos submitted as evidence by the Office of the US Attorneys show the two wearing the same coat and hat, as a novelty.
If all the spy talk is speculation, KITV4 asked Attorney Michael Green, "Can you hold somebody without bail, if they are not charged with the most serious of offenses, being mentioned?"
"Bail is determined on whether or not you are a danger to the community. And if they can't show if they are involved with espionage, the question is whether or not they become a flight risk," Green replied.
In interviews with community members, neighbors told us the couple cut lawns for $50 a month, and took in stray cats.
But the government has greater concerns, saying the couple could have other aliases.
"Who knows what name they would fly out of the country under. They are clearly a flight risk. Danger to the community? They don't need both. They only need one of the two," Green said of the flight risk concern.
Defense attorney Megan Kau represents the wife, Morrison. Kau says the first count "conspiracy to commit crimes against the US" relates to the alleged attempt to defraud the US.
KITV4 asked Michael Green how broad the charge is named in Count 1.
"It's a general charge. Which means they agreed with each other to make false, fictitious and fraudulent statements," Green said.
And count 2?
"The allegation is they used dead children's names, whether it's passports or other IDs. Those are minor charges in the sense that they are zero to five year," Green observed. "But if you turn the page of the indictment, now you're talking about false statements in the application of a passport. That's a 10 year case, up to 10 years."
"But if they can show it had something to do with terrorism, I guarantee they are working on this, whether they can show it or not, then it's 25 years," Green said.
As for the more sensational concern of espionage ? And that infamous polaroid?
The medals on the jacket are in the same arrangement in the two photos. We contacted over a half dozen researchers of the Soviet era inquiring into the uniform and its style.
One wrote, "It does look like exactly like the same coat, and she is wearing it with a T-shirt, something that would not be possible on official photos."
"Does that hinder the government's case at all?" KITV4 asked Green.
"No, they aren't telling you everything they got!," Green explained of the Fed's case. "The photograph means nothing. You come to my door in that photograph, I give you a candy bar on Halloween."
Per Green's point, the complaint reads, "This affidavit does not contain every fact, piece of information or evidence concerning the alleged violations."
One section details the couple applying at the Department of Defense ID card office in Hawaii. The husband, Primrose, had a career in the Coast Guard and as a contractor. A "Navy Exchange" employee told KITV4, the wife, Morrison, worked at the retail store as a Navy civilian employee before the pandemic.
Given the couple's access, the federal government has been more than concerned.
The US Attorneys office told KITV4, "We stated at a public hearing that an 'invisible ink kit' was recovered."
The circumstances are suspicious. Does the government have harder evidence?
"Is there an onus on the government to show us or show the court while they're held?" KITV4 asked.
"The government has a right to produce, and an obligation to produce exculpatory evidence -- things that can help the accused. But they also have an obligation to turn over to the defense, documents and evidence they intend to use, to prosecute this case. And that's gonna happen in the next 90 days," Green explained.
"That these could be terrorists or people involved in terrorist activities, it may not be true. But in the meantime, I can tell you that our federal system doesn't like people using phony names and phony passports to travel in and out of the country and into foreign places. I don't have any disappearing ink at my house," Green concluded.
At her hearing, Morrison refused to acknowledge her birth name and simply said to a judge, "That's what they're calling me."
It was a remark the judge noted in denying bail. The husband in contrast confidently admitted to his true identity.
The couple allegedly re-married under their new names in 1988 following a bankruptcy, and allegedly spun a story they were going into witness protection at the time. As one neighbor told KITV4 of the unusual tale which has come to the Kapolei neighborhood of Kumu Iki:
"It's like a movie, that we are all waiting to see how will end."