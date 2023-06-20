Why Native Hawaiians leave Hawaii: Day 2 discussion at CNHA Las Vegas conference

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- Las Vegas is a city that has one of the largest populations of Native Hawaiians outside of Hawaii. That’s one reason why Council on Native Hawaiian affairs (CNHA) is holding its Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention there this week.
On day two at the conference, leaders focused on why so many Native Hawaiians move away from Hawaii.
Census data shows more Native Hawaiians are living on the continental US than back home in Hawaii. Many reside in Las Vegas.
“We miss home every day. I’m going to be honest, we miss home every day,” said Tamar Hoapili.
Living in Las Vegas for the past 20 years hasn’t been ideal for Hoapili. The Oahu Native says she often yearns to return home and she frequently looks at homes on the market in Hawaii. But she admits living away affords her and her family a better life.
“If people ask me where I’m from, my home is still Hawaii, you know. My piko is there. My heart is there. We live in Las Vegas, you know, so it’s difficult. It’s a challenge every day,” Hoapili said.
Hoapili was one of several panelists for a Tuesday session titled Home Away From Home. Many diaspora who attended agree the high cost of living back home forced them out in the first place and is still keeping them away today.
Melinda Casem is one of them. She and Hoapili are grateful to have the opportunity at this convention to gather with other Native Hawaiians, discussing ways to support each other back home and on the continent.
“It’s great for us to get together, and we can share our mindset, where we’re going, how we can get together with education, and more of us together. We have more of a voice so we can help each other out,” Casem said.