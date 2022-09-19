Why aren't more Maile Amber alerts issued?

Mikella Debina is not the first child to be kidnapped in Hawaii, but she's the first one in 17 years whose abduction met the criteria for a Maile Amber alert to be issued.
"The federal guidelines for the Amber alert is: child is 17 or younger, has to be in imminent danger and there has to be information on the child and abductor, or the suspect's vehicle," said Sgt. Chris Kim, with the HPD's Crimestoppers.
After Debina was kidnapped from a Big Island beach, Hawaii County police sounded the alarm.
"There were 2 different alerts, a county-wide one issued a little after 7pm. The second statewide alert went out at 1:43 in the morning," said Capt. Thomas Shopay, with Hawaii County Police.
Some question why there wasn't more information sent out with the alert.
"The Amber alert is a text alert that goes out to get people's attention and make them more aware of the case. The additional information and resources were on our website," added Shopay.
Unlike year's ago, when flyers would go up to notify the public after a person went missing, now most everyone can access information immediately
"Any time Crimestoppers sends out a missing persons case, it then gets sent out to all the news outlets and then goes to all the social media platforms. It is an islandwide blast and there is a huge overwhelming response, people start looking out," stated Kim.
In Debina's case, Big Island police said after the alerts went out - there was an outpouring of tips to their dispatch center, through emal and on social media.
It is important that information about an abducted person is quickly sent out to the public. But it is also important a missing child or adult is also quickly reported to police.
Some families will mistakenly wait, believing officers are unable to do anything for 24 hours.
"As soon as someone is missing - you report them. Call police and start the process to get investigators on it immediately," said Kim.
In the latest kidnapping case, Hawaii's Maile Amber alert worked as hoped for - reuniting Debina with her family. If these alerts were issued more often, some worry, they could lose some of the attention they get from the public.
"When this happens, it is of critical importance. So the more alerts that happen and go out, it could take a little away from that," added Shopay.
Hawaii's other Maile Amber alert involved a four month old baby and took place in 2005.