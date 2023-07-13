 Skip to main content
Whole Foods Chopped Salad recalled by Hawaii DOH for possible undeclared allergens

Whole Foods recall

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall of a salad product sold at Whole Foods.

Braga Fresh's 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad 12oz. Kits are being recalled because they may contain incorrect condiment ingredients, resulting in undeclared milk and egg allergens not listed on the product label. 

