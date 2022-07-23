 Skip to main content
WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern

  • Updated
  • 0
Monkeypox virus is found near rainforests in Central and West Africa and causes disease in humans and monkeys, although its natural hosts are rodents.

 Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/SCIPHO/AP

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The decision was announced Saturday morning after WHO convened its second emergency committee on the issue on Thursday.

