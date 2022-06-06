White House releases economic reports for each state; Hawaii shows gains in employment, GDP

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the November jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. According to the U.S. Labor Department, the economy added 210,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC (KITV4) - The White House released economic reports for each state in the U.S. on Monday, breaking down statistics in GDP, unemployment, job growth, and vaccinations throughout President Biden's tenure.
Hawaii reported some gains in GDP compared to 2020, at 5.4%, and job growth was improving, with over 60% of jobs regained since the start of the pandemic.
"When President Biden took office, our economy was in crisis and COVID-19 was wreaking havoc on our country," the White House stated in a press release. "Thanks to his American Rescue Plan, unemployment is near historic lows, the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated, the number of adults with a positive outlook on their overall financial well-being reached an all-time high last year, the number of Americans relying on government unemployment benefits has dropped by more than 90%, and new businesses are being created at record rates."
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.