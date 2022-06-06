 Skip to main content
White House releases economic reports for each state; Hawaii shows gains in employment, GDP

WASHINGTON, DC (KITV4) - The White House released economic reports for each state in the U.S. on Monday, breaking down statistics in GDP, unemployment, job growth, and vaccinations throughout President Biden's tenure. 

Hawaii reported some gains in GDP compared to 2020, at 5.4%, and job growth was improving, with over 60% of jobs regained since the start of the pandemic. 

"When President Biden took office, our economy was in crisis and COVID-19 was wreaking havoc on our country," the White House stated in a press release. "Thanks to his American Rescue Plan, unemployment is near historic lows, the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated, the number of adults with a positive outlook on their overall financial well-being reached an all-time high last year, the number of Americans relying on government unemployment benefits has dropped by more than 90%, and new businesses are being created at record rates." 

You can view all the state economic reports here

 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

