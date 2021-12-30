What's open and closed in Honolulu for the New Year’s Day holiday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open on Friday, Dec. 31 but refuse will NOT be collected and facilities will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visit honolulu.gov/opala for information.
Parks and botanical gardens are open on Friday, Dec. 31, but botanical gardens are closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.
Municipal golf courses are open on Friday, Dec. 31, but here is the schedule for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022:
The Ala Wai, ʻEwa Villages and Ted Makalena Golf Courses will be open from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for 9-hole play.
The Honolulu Zoo will be open on Friday, Dec. 31, but closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for information.
The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visit blaisdellcenter.com for information.
People’s Open Markets will not be held on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.